Park rangers on alert after people remove, snack on leaves from Public Garden bushes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Public Garden is known for its beauty.

It’s the first public botanical garden in America and is filled with all types of trees and flowers.

But recently, visitors have been picking at a popular plant.

China Altman, who has worked in the garden since 1988, says, almost on a daily basis, people come to visit the aralia bushes and pick off the leaves.

“They look for very, very tiny, new leaves, like this one,,” Altman said. “They use it in dishes, and sometimes they use it in tea.”

In recent days, Boston Parks and Recreation Department has received a complaint and have notified park rangers to be on the lookout.

“I think it is quite rude, to be really honest. You shouldn’t do that,” park visitor Thale Steen said.

Celeste Day, who volunteers planting rose bushes with her children, agrees.

“Picking and taking things from the park destroys it,” she said.

The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re committed to maintaining the garden and its beauty.

And in a statement, the department said: “The Boston Parks and Recreation Department does not allow the removal of any plant material from our parks. Boston park rangers have been made aware of today’s incident and will continue to look out for this type of activity on their daily patrols.”

