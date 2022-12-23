EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A parking enforcement officer is being hailed a hero after saving a family from a fire on Vine Street in Everett Thursday morning.

Brian Giannelli said he was working his normal route when he smelled the smoke. He followed the smell and saw smoke pouring from the home.

Giannelli called firefighters and started yelling and banging on the door to get everyone’s attention inside.

“They were all sleeping and they had no idea what was going on,” Giannelli said. “If I didn’t show up when I did, who knows what would have happened. It could have been a lot worse, but thank god it wasn’t.”

Firefighters say that after they made sure everyone was okay, they worked to save presents that were under the Christmas tree.

