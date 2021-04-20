BOSTON (WHDH) - Parking enforcement returned to Boston on Tuesday, bringing an end to a ticket amnesty program the city has offered for health care workers for more than a year.

Vehicles parked during posted street sweeping hours are once again subject to be towed.

The Boston Transportation Department also halted its program allowing health care workers to have parking tickets — excluding public safety violations — dismissed upon appeal if the incident occurred while they were working.

Boston residents who have residential parking stickers will still be allowed to park at meters in their neighborhoods without following time limits or paying.

Ticketing for expired disability placards or plates will resume on May 31.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)