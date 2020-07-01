BOSTON (WHDH) - A parking garage in Downtown Boston filled up with smoke after a car caught fire three levels below the ground floor.
Firefighters responding to the car fire at the garage on Lincoln Street around 9:20 a.m. put out the flames and worked to ventilate the structure.
Smoke ejectors were set up throughout the garage to help clear the space.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)