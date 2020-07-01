BOSTON (WHDH) - A parking garage in Downtown Boston filled up with smoke after a car caught fire three levels below the ground floor.

Firefighters responding to the car fire at the garage on Lincoln Street around 9:20 a.m. put out the flames and worked to ventilate the structure.

Smoke ejectors were set up throughout the garage to help clear the space.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

These are pictures of the result of the car fire at 1 Lincoln St. Some Companies are starting to make up. There was 1 Firefighter who suffered minor injuries transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . pic.twitter.com/mNHaHZZQVN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 1, 2020

At approximately 9:20 am a car fire In the parking garage 3 levels below at 1 Lincoln St. downtown. pic.twitter.com/QS6HJRlrhK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 1, 2020

