MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A number of buildings, boats and vehicles were destroyed by flames in Mattapoisett Boatyard Friday afternoon.

Sky7 aerial footage showed fire crews on scene as a parking lot’s worth of buildings, boats and other vehicles were consumed by the massive fire.

7News has also received reports of explosions in the area, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

As of 4 p.m., no injuries have been reported by first responders.

