Parkland victim’s father, students, artists use art to tackle gun violence at Boston event

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and artists came together in Boston on Sunday to fight for gun control by using art.

The event, held at Boston University, included the father of one of the 17 victims killed at the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Youth organizations from across New England also joined in.

Activists said there is no one-size-fits-all solution for gun violence and it is important for people from all over to get involved and express themselves.

“We have different problems in our own neighborhoods and communities and we walk about how to tackle all because it’s not a one-fits-all solution for this issue,” Elya Mariutsa, of March For Our Lives Boston, said.

The group said they hope to provide a place for young people to express themselves through artwork.

“It’s actually how we are bringing these pieces together,” Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver, said. “We support each other. There’s two generations here working together.”

