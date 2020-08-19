Parks department draining Boston Public Garden pond after at least 20 ducks contract deadly toxin

BOSTON (WHDH) - Since Aug. 16, at least 20 ducks have been euthanized after contracting a fatal toxin found in the pond at the Boston Public Garden, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has drained the pond after examinations of the deceased ducks indicated they may be suffering from botulism which is caused by a bacteria that can grow in stagnant pools of water during periods of intense prolonged heat, such as the period Boston has just endured, according to a release issued by the society.

The organic material being removed from the pond, as well as the bodies of sick or dead ducks, may harbor the botulinum toxin.

Pet owners are advised to prevent interaction of their pet with sick or deceased ducks or sludge from the pond.

The sick birds were suffering from paralysis and severe respiratory issues.

