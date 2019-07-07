Parks officials investigating incident at Bunker Hill Monument

BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal parks officials are investigating an incident that occurred near the Bunker Hill Monument late Saturday night.

A group of 15 to 20 people apparently set off fireworks or flares at 11:30 p.m. by the William Prescott statue, which sits next to the Bunker Hill Monument, according to the National Park Service.

The fireworks or flares left blue dye on the stones and sidewalks by the statue. The National Park Service, which maintains the monument, is investigating.

Area residents said they were upset by the alleged vandalism.

“It’s disappointing they chose to do that, it’s sad,” said neighbor Piper Sharkey. “Hopefully they didn’t grow up around because that would be very disappointing.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)