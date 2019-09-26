Parole officer accused of raping woman on lawn just feet from front door

(WHDH) — A veteran parole officer is facing serious criminal charges after he allegedly tackled a woman to the ground and raped her just feet from her front door as her parents slept inside, authorities said.

NJ.com reports 30-year-old Freddy Brambila, of the New Jersey State Parole Board, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the alleged rape outside the victim’s home in Washington Township.

Brambila had been at a bar watching the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8 with the victim and one of her friends prior to the alleged incident, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the news outlet.

After the game, Brambila dropped off the victim’s friend before pulling up to her home, a relative told the website.

When the victim got out of Brambila’s truck, he allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted her “only 10 feet from her front door with her parents sleeping inside,” the relative stated.

She was eventually able to break free and report the attack to her parents, who called 911.

Brambila, who reportedly refused to take a chemical test, was later charged with driving while intoxicated.

He was arrested on Sept. 10 and released from custody following a court appearance.

The news outlet says Brambila has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

