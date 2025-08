ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495-N at Route 93 in Andover was closed Wednesday morning due to trash truck rollover.

The tractor-trailer that rolled over was carrying trash that spilled all over the road.

Cleanup efforts closed the highway, causing traffic to build up.

