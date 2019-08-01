Part of 95 NB closed for investigation after serious crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have closed part of 95 northbound for investigation on Thursday after a serious crash in Georgetown.

According to state police, it was a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

State police say that 95 northbound by exit 54B will be closed for investigation.

Commuters should expect extensive delays, police say.

No other information has been released.

Breaking: serious crash on 95 north in Georgetown…source says medflight just left the crash scene #7news pic.twitter.com/2FVTKVJyih — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 1, 2019

#MAtraffic single vehicle crash with serious injuries Rte 95 NB in Georgetown. Expect extensive delays. 95 NB to Exit 54B will be closed for investigation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 1, 2019

