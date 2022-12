LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) - Part of a furniture store has collapsed from a fire in Lincoln, RI.

Crews have been on scene since 11:30 p.m. Thursday. As they were knocking down the flames, part of the roof collapsed.

The assistant fire chief said the building will be demolished once the flames and hot spots are put out.

