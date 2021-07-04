LENOX, MASS. (WHDH) - While the Boston Pops won’t perform their signature Independence Day concert along the Esplanade, conductor Keith Lockhart said he’s happy to be playing live at all.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of America’s birthday party again,” the conductor said.

The Pops will perform at Tanglewood on July 4th, but while the location has changed the material will be familiar, Lockhart said. The group is expected to play classics such as the 1812 overture and Stars and Stripes forever.

The Fourth of July concert marks the Boston Pops’ first show in front of a live audience since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a few new faces at the show — Jon Batiste, bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will join the Pops on stage and gospel legend Mavis Staples will make a special appearance. Lockhart said the performances will pay tribute to those lost during the pandemic and other challenges of the past year.

“I tried to make this concert reflective of where we are and the challenges that are facing us,” Lockhart said, adding the Pops were up to the task. “Ultimately this is what we do, it’s what we were put on the earth to do and it’s great too not being playing into an empty camera lens but playing for an audience that’s responding in real-time.”

The crowd will be reduced to about 9,000 people this year, as opposed to its usual crowd of 400,000. The first tickets for the concert were first offered to first responders and front-line workers.

If you weren’t able to get ticket there is no need to worry, as the Boston Pops Spectacular will air on Channel 7 at 8 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)