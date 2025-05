BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people were forced out of an apartment building in Back Bay Monday night.

According to Boston fire, a pipe in the building’s seventh floor broke, causing water to trickle down to the second floor.

Tenants were evacuated due to safety concerns. The cause of the pipe break is unknown.

