PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Drivers are being asked to avoid several roads in Providence, Rhode Island’s West End neighborhood after a partial building collapse.

Police said officers and the Providence Fire Department have been working on Peace Street after part of a building crumbled sometime after 4 p.m. on Monday.

No one was reportedly inside the building when part of the structure’s roof and wall fell, according to officials.

Locals are being asked to avoid the area as clean-up efforts and an investigation continues.

