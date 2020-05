BOSTON (WHDH) - Concrete came crashing down from the side of a building in East Boston on Monday.

Police taped off a sidewalk on Saratoga Street after part of the building’s facade fell to the ground.

The large piece of debris was left laying on the sidewalk against the building.

Police say no one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)