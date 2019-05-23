Part of downtown Boston closed to motorists after blown water valve destroys road

BOSTON (WHDH) - A busy section of downtown Boston was closed to motorists due to a water valve that blew and destroyed the road on Thursday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to the area of State and Broad streets around 11 a.m. learned a water valve had burst, causing the pavement to buckle, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed water rushing into the street through cracks in the roadway.

The water was shut off as crews needed to dig up the road, replace the broken valve, and patch up the ruined street.

Traffic in the area was diverted as motorists were urged to avoid the area.

“This part of State Street will be closed down through the evening rush hour,” said Stephen Mulloney, of Boston Water and Sewer.

Repairs were completed about 5:30 p.m.

