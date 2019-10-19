Part of Encore Boston Harbor poker room remains closed after water leak

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of an Encore Boston poker room remains closed after a water leak prompted an evacuation of the area on Friday afternoon.

All of the games are up and running on Saturday as the casino says they have plenty of room for other poker rooms while a small portion of the room is closed off.

Cellphone video shows water pouring down from the ceiling and people running away. Poker players said a tournament had just started when the waterfalls began, and gamblers in the packed room quickly fled.

“We sat down for poker and all of a sudden there was chaos, people running,” said poker player Nathan Abbott. “I looked up and water was coming from four or five different spots.”

The casino says the water leak was caused by a pipe bursting.

“All of a sudden, like, it’s raining from the ceiling,” said poker player Nicole Straight. “I was like, ‘I better get my chips because who knows, chips are cash.’”

Straight said the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas will have artistic flourishes inside, and initially, she thought this might be a similar event.

“I said wait, this is actually water falling down here, this is not a water feature,” Straight joked.

Unaffected areas of the poker room were re-opened at 7:45 p.m.

The leak had no impact on any other part of the building.

The cause of the pipe bursting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)