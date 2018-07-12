Part of Green Line in Boston shut down due to broken rail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A track problem has temporarily shut down a section of the Green Line in Boston, officials said.

Service has been suspended on the E Branch between Brigham Circle and Heath Street due to a broken rail.

Given the location and condition of the track, repairs will take an “extensive effort” and they are expected to last through Friday, according to the MBTA.

Stops impacted by the closure include Brigham Circle, Fenwood Road, Mission Park, Riverway, Back of the Hill and Heath Street.

The MBTA is asking riders to use the Route 39 bus in place of the E Branch. Orange Line riders can connect to the bus route at Back Bay and Green Line riders can connect at Copley.

Due to a broken rail at Riverway on the eastbound, train service is suspended until July 13 or further notice. Given the location and condition of the track area, repairs to it will take extensive effort. — MBTA (@MBTA) July 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)