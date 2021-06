BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Green Line riders will see shuttle service instead of trolleys over the next several weeks.

Parts of the D Line will be shut down nights and weekends as crews work to install new tracks and improve signals at stations.

The construction is scheduled to be complete by the fall.

