Part of I-93 in NH shut down after truck hauling dumpster clips overpass

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A truck hauling a dumpster clipped a highway overpass in New Hampshire on Thursday morning, prompting the closure of Interstate 93 south in Concord, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police tweeted photos that show a broken traffic sign on the ground and a large green dumpster laying across two lanes of traffic.

Police are urging motorists to prepare for delays and traffic detours.

No additional information was immediately available.

