Part of I-95 in NH closed after tractor-trailer jackknives in snow

New Hampshire State Police

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire is closed after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the snow on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in Hampton before 9:30 a.m. found the tractor-trailer sprawled across the highway, blocking three travel lanes, according to New Hampshire State Police.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Motorists are being urged to slow down due to snowy road conditions.

Only the far right lane is open for travel at this time.

 

