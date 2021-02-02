Part of I-95 in NH closed after tractor-trailer jackknives in snow

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire is closed after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the snow on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in Hampton before 9:30 a.m. found the tractor-trailer sprawled across the highway, blocking three travel lanes, according to New Hampshire State Police.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Motorists are being urged to slow down due to snowy road conditions.

Only the far right lane is open for travel at this time.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-95 Southbound, south of the Hampton Liquor Store; three lanes are closed due to a tractor trailer unit that is jackknifed in the area due to road conditions. Motorists are urged to #SlowDown & stay in the right lane. No injuries were reported. #NHTraffic #NHSP pic.twitter.com/vD7wYpIoDE — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 2, 2021

