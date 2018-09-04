Part of I-95 in NH shut down for hours after tractor-trailer hauling trash goes up in flames

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire, was shut down for about seven hours after a tractor-trailer went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway about 5:30 a.m. found a 2012 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames, according to New Hampshire State Police.

It’s not clear what caused the truck, which was loaded with debris and household garbage, to catch fire.

The two right travel lanes were closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire and remove the debris.

The tractor-trailer driver, 50-year-old Rafael Pepin, of Methuen, was not injured.

The fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 603-223-8490.

