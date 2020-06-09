Part of Mass. Pike shut down after serious crash involving tractor-trailer, 3 cars

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 90 has been shut down following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer truck and three motor vehicles on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Two lanes on the westbound side of the highway near the Westborough-Grafton line have been closed to traffic, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Photos from the scene showed a heavy emergency presence and what appeared to be a mangled truck cab on the side of the highway near a pile of spilled wood.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those who were involved in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available

