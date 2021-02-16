Part of Mass. under winter weather advisory as ice storm creates slick road conditions

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts as an ice storm creates slick driving conditions during the morning commute.

A messy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain began falling Monday evening.

Central and Western Mass. continued to see freezing rain Tuesday morning, with the remainder of the state getting regular rain.

The precipitation is expected to move out midday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire, and until 1 p.m. for Berkshire County.

Temperatures will jump into the 50s across southeastern Mass., with the Boston area climbing into the low 40s.

Slickest travel this morning will be across the interior. pic.twitter.com/V8gQxkelnX — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 16, 2021

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)