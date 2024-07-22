BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced train service on part of the MBTA Green Line C Branch Monday less than an hour after crews resolved an earlier issue impacting E Branch service.

The T first reported issues at Brigham Circle station on the E Branch near 8:40 a.m. Officials in a post on X said there was a problem with a pantograph, which connects trains to their overhead wires, and announced shuttle buses along the entire E Branch route near 9:30 a.m.

In addition to shuttles, riders could also use the Route 39 bus for alternate service.

Regular service had resumed as of 12:35 p.m.

In a new post shortly after 1 p.m., though, the T said shuttles were now in use on the C Branch between Cleveland Circle and Coolidge Corner. In this case, the T said crews were making repairs to a rail near Cleveland Circle.

The T said regular service resumed with residual delays shortly after 1:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

