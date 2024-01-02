BOSTON (WHDH) - Part of the MBTA’s Green Line will shut down Wednesday in the first of several planned closures this month.

Closures along parts of the B, C, D and E branches will span 23 days, the biggest impacts will be felt on the C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore station.

Service between North Station and Kenmore will be suspended from Jan. 3 through Jan. 12. The stretch will reopen for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend before closing again from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28.

Service on the B branch between North Station and Babcock Street and on the E branch between North Station and Heath Street will also be suspended during the same timespan.

A series of shorter service suspensions is scheduled on the Green Line Extension throughout January.

The T outlined some of the upcoming changes and later adjusted part of its timeline late last month as it continues maintenance efforts throughout its system.

Speaking on Wednesday, riders shared their outlook on the disruption ahead.

“I think that’s going to be a big problem for commuters, people who are going to work and, also, when school kicks back in,” said Green Line rider Alexa Mendez.

“It’s a long time,” said fellow rider Sarai Bustos. “It’s a whole month.”

Though Bustos said Boston’s public transit is “pretty unreliable,” she said the T represents her only mode of transportation to and from work. Temporarily without Green Line trains, she said she will have to walk.

“Uber is expensive,” she said. “So, I need to figure that out.”

Bracing for disruptions, riders said they hope the inconvenience will be worthwhile.

“I don’t want it to continue to be a thing which is what we’ve been seeing,” Mendez said.

The T has promised work will help eliminate slow zones by the end of the year.

The agency, in the meantime, has detailed travel alternatives available for Green Line riders.

