FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Richard Seymour is slated to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend after the momentous occasion was originally delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Seymour joins Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Kevin Faulk, Ty Law, Matt Light, and Willie McGinest, as the seventh player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the team.

“You think about the people that have been there with you the entire way[…] it’s a tremendous honor and it’s a part of my legacy,” said Seymour.

During his eight seasons with the Patriots, Seymour helped the team win six division titles, four conference championships, and three Super Bowls.

“Richard Seymour laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement announcing Seymour induction in 2020. “Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him.”

Seymour will also be honored at Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in Foxboro. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

