HOPKINTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Part of a highway in New Hampshire was closed Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton after 2 p.m. found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.

There were nor reported injuries.

That particular section of the highway was closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Troopers from #NHSP #TroopD are on scene of a vehicle fire on I-89 Northbound in Hopkinton. No injuries but the roadway is closed at this time. #NHTraffic pic.twitter.com/kikUI6TSwo — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 18, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)