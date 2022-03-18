HOPKINTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Part of a highway in New Hampshire was closed Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.
Troopers responding to the northbound side of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton after 2 p.m. found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.
There were nor reported injuries.
That particular section of the highway was closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
