CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Recent rainstorms have helped to reduce drought conditions in New England, but part of New Hampshire continues to fall in the “extreme drought” category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The areas of extreme drought in southeastern New Hampshire include parts of Belknap, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties.

Most of northern New England continues to be classified as experiencing either severe or moderate drought, or being “abnormally dry.”

The rain is helping. Two inches or more of precipitation fell across a large part of New England this week, with other parts of the Northeast receiving half an inch or more, according to the Drought Monitor.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)