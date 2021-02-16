RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of a roadway is closed in Rutland after a vehicle crashed into a pole, knocking down wires Tuesday morning.

Route 68 just north of River Road has been blocked off as crews work to clear the crash scene.

No additional information has been released.

Numerous crashes have been reported throughout Massachusetts due to icy driving conditions.

