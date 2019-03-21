Part of Route 114 in Danvers shut down after truck clips overpass

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck hauling equipment clipped a highway overpass in Danvers Thursday evening prompting the closure of Route 114 eastbound.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted photos that show repair crews working in the underside of an overpass and a tow truck wheeling a tractor-trailer out of the way.

The driver, whose name was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are urging motorists to prepare for delays and traffic detours.

Danvers police are investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available