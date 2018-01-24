LINCOLN, MA (WHDH) - Utility crews continue to work on downed poles and live wires after a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 126 and 117.

“When I looked out, I saw wires on top of the car, I saw the pole across the street. I mean, it was pretty bad,” said Claire Stinson. She and her sister Ann Heidenreich ran outside and she said they saw the car surrounded by sparks.

Police said the driver was uninjured and was only trapped in her car until crews could shut off the power.

Crews anticipate a full 24 hours of repairs. Route 126 remains closed from Route 117 to the Wayland town line through Wednesday’s morning commute.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)