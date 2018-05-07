Part of Route 128 in Burlington closed after truck hits overhead sign

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A section of Route 128 in Burlington was temporarily closed Monday morning after a truck struck an overhead sign.

Police responding after 10 a.m. to the southbound side of the highway just before the Middlesex Turnpike found a piece of a sign dangling above the road.

The two left travel lanes are closed as crews work at the scene.

No additional details were available.

#MAtraffic Rte 128 SB in #Burlington before Middlesex Turnpike, truck struck overhead sign. Left two lanes are closed. pic.twitter.com/DB4AVBj23h — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 7, 2018

