Part of Route 18 shut down for repairs after gas leak in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported gas leak in Whitman has caused traffic issues on a major roadway and could lead to further delays.

A gas leak was reported on Route 18 Thursday morning, requiring immediate repair from gas workers.

The town’s fire department posted photos on Twitter of photos from Bedford Street.

Officials say they will need to repair the lines and have shut down a section of Route 18.

There were no injuries as a result of the leak.

