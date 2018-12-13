Part of Route 24 closed after deadly fuel tanker rollover in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 24 in Fall River was shut down in both directions for several hours Thursday after a 12,000-gallon gas tanker crashed, killing the driver and injuring the operator of a second car, authorities said.

Troopers responding to the area of Exit 8 around 5:10 a.m. shut down the highway after finding the tanker leaking fuel all over the highway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the tanker rolled over for an unknown reason and struck another vehicle.

The 67-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The southbound side of the highway has since been reopened. The northbound side will remain closed for at least a portion of the evening commute.

Update: after fatal gasoline tanker truck roll over at 5am, route 24 northbound will not reopen for about three hours according to the Fall River Fire Chief. Gas has been off loaded. The truck has just been uprighted. We will keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/v2Z43Q3cqC — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 13, 2018

Route 24 southbound (most important for the PM commute) is open, and has been for some 20 minutes now. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 13, 2018

The operator of the second car, a 32-year-old man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is in stable condition, Fall River Fire Chief John D. Lynch said.

“Fortunately, that person survived and when we cut them out of the car, we were very surprised with his condition,” he said.

Traffic on Route 24 was detoured at Exit 8A northbound and southbound as the Fall River Fire Department and the Department of Transportation work to contain the tanker’s gas spill with foam and sand.

“The gas leak is very flammable and very dangerous, which is why we laid down foam,” Lynch added.

Traffic was backed up for many miles at the height of the morning commute.

A hazmat team was called to the scene to offload the remaining gasoline.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

#FallRiver fire chief updating on tanker truck crash now. 67 y.o. truck driver killed, driver of other car stable. pic.twitter.com/QseS2M4GhW — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) December 13, 2018

#MAtraffic @ 5:15 am, a TT carrying gas rolled over on route 24 N/B in #FallRiver at exit 8 ( Airport Road). Passenger vehicle involved as well. There is 1 fatality and 1 transported w/ serious injuries Highway closed in both directions. Traffic being diverted onto Airport Rd. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2018

#MAtraffic Update: Fall River- RT-24 remains closed. Traffic detoured at Exit 8A NB & SB. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 13, 2018

#MAtraffic Alert: Fall River- RT-24 N/S at Exit 8 closed following truck rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 13, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)