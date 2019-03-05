Part of Route 290 closed after utility truck flips over in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a utility truck on Tuesday forced the partial closure of Route 290 in Auburn, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to the eastbound side of the highway near the Worcester line around 3 p.m. found a truck that had flipped on its side resting against a guardrail, according to state police.
The highway will remain closed as crews work to clear the scene.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
No injuries were reported.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)