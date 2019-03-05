Part of Route 290 closed after utility truck flips over in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a utility truck on Tuesday forced the partial closure of Route 290 in Auburn, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the eastbound side of the highway near the Worcester line around 3 p.m. found a truck that had flipped on its side resting against a guardrail, according to state police.

The highway will remain closed as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

No injuries were reported.

#MAtraffic Rte 290 E/B mm 2.8 at the #Worcester line. LTL remains closed for utility truck crash, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MrIGvYnSHX — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 5, 2019

Crews on scene 290 East bound, just prior to Worcester line. #moveover #expectdelays pic.twitter.com/Te71IN3aKi — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) March 5, 2019

