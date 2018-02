MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Part of Route 44 has been shut down after a rollover crash in Middleborough.

Crews are on the scene of the crash. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

The westbound side of Route 44 is closed between the rotary and Route 495 ramps.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)