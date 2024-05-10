FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of Route 9 in Framingham was shut down Thursday night after a car crash caused a power line to snap in half, officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole earlier in the evening, closing the westbound side of the roadway, according to Framingham police.

About 13,000 Eversource customers were without power at one point in the evening. Utilities crews were on scene as of 10 p.m. working to get the fallen power lines back up.

