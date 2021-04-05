Part of Route 9 in Westboro closed after tractor-trailer hits bridge

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Route 9 in Westboro was shut down after a tractor-trailer struck a highway overpass on Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the eastbound side of the highway near Interstate 495 before 12 p.m. found pieces of the crumpled trailer scattered across the roadway, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

Firefighters are urging motorists to avoid the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

** Traffic Alert ** Route 9 eastbound at Interstate 495 is down to one lane. Firefighters are working a crash involving a tractor trailer (load) that struck the bridge. Use caution as first responds are in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/7U5R0QGwCm — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) April 5, 2021

