Part of Rt. 20 closed after pedestrian struck

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Route 20 has been closed after a pedestrian was struck in Marlborough Tuesday night.
Both directions of travel on the highway between Pleasant Street and Granger Boulevard have been impacted by the “serious” accident, according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.
The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)