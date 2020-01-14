2 dogs dead, woman injured after being hit by a car in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Route 20 has been temporarily closed after a woman walking two dogs was struck by a car in Marlborough Tuesday night.
Officers responding to the scene near the intersection of West Main Street and Winthrop Street around 8:30 p.m. found a pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and two dogs dead, according to police.
The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Both directions of travel on the highway between Pleasant Street and Granger Boulevard have been impacted by the “serious” accident, according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.
The driver remained at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
