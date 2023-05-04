SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A part of the seawall in Swampscott collapsed into the sea around 1 p.m. Thursday. A restaurant on top of the wall was evacuated, and officials said there were no injuries. The owner of the restaurant says the way the building was designed puts no weight on the seawall.

“Thank goodness no one was hurt, you really got to count your lucky stars that this happened at a time that we didn’t really have a lot of occupants in that building and everybody is safe,” said Swampscott town administrator Sean R. Fitzgerald.

Mission on the Bay, a restaurant on Humphrey Street, is set to be reinforced by shock concrete before high tide at 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said 60 to 70 people working and eating at the restaurant were evacuated.

The Army Corps of Engineers will be assisting local officials to come to a long-term solution.

“Our major concern is that each successive tide is going to do a little bit more damage and cause a little bit more erosion and right now we’re talking with contractors to figure out ways we can minimize that,” said Swampscott Fire Chief Graham Archer.

