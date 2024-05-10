BOSTON (WHDH) - Part of Storrow Drive was closed Friday morning after a truck struck a bridge over the road.

The crash happened on the westbound side of Storrow Drive near Kenmore Square in Boston.

The truck was seen wedged under the Bowker Overpass while crews worked to clear it.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X said the westbound side of Storrow Drive was closed in the area as of around 7 a.m.

There was no update available as of around 9 a.m.

