BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey on Thursday announced the expansion of the first-time homebuyer program.

The program has been expanded to provide up to $40,000 in assistance to those looking to buy a home in Boston, more than tripling the amount of assistance that was previously provided.

“As a person who used a first-time homebuyer program to purchase my own home, I know how important homeownership is to maintaining economic stability and breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Janey. “Owning a home is part of the American Dream.”

