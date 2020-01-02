Partial building collapse forces neighbors out of their homes in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) – A vacant building partially collapsed in Boston’s South End late Wednesday night, forcing people who live nearby out of their homes.

Crews responding to a five-story brick building at 23 Upton St. around 11 p.m. found part of the structure and a number of rear fire escapes that had crashed to the ground, according to the Boston Fire Chief Neal Mullane.

The building has been vacant for more than 20 years.

There were no reported injuries but five people in adjacent buildings were forced to leave their homes.

“I was getting dressed and going outside and the fireman showed up and said, ‘you gotta get out,’” recalled neighbor Bob Timmerman.

The Boston Fire Department determined that the building has serious structural deficiencies.

“We have fire escapes, wrought iron that’s hanging from the trees. We’ve got wrought irons that hanging from other portions of the building, and there’s quite a load of brick that could come down,” Mullane said.

One neighbor says there have been issues with the building before.

“Bricks had fallen from the back of the building and come down into my patio,” he said. “A couple of them crushed my metal planters.”

To them, this incident comes as no surprise.

“Residents need signs down here that say, “Welcome to the South End, live at your own risk,” one woman said.

Inspectional services and an engineer are checking the stability of the building.

The building has recently been sold to a new developer following the death of its former owner.

The owner met with inspectional services to devise a plan for next steps.

There is no word on when that plan will be put into action.

