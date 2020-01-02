Partial building collapse forces neighbors out of their homes in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vacant building partially collapsed in Boston’s South End late Wednesday night, forcing people who live nearby out of their homes.

Crews responding to a five-story brick building at 23 Upton St. around 11 p.m. found part of the structure and a number of rear fire escapes had crashed to the ground, according to the Boston Fire Chief Neal Mullane.

The building has been vacant for more than 20 years.

No injuries were reported but five people in adjacent buildings were forced to leave their homes.

“I was getting dressed and going outside and the fireman showed up and said, ‘you gotta get out,'” recalled neighbor Bob Timmerman.

The Boston Fire Department determined that the building has serious structural deficiencies.

“We have fire escapes, wrought iron that’s hanging from the trees. We’ve got wrought irons that hanging from other portions of the building, and there’s quite a load of brick that could come down,” Mullane said.

One neighbor says there’s been issues with the building before.

“Bricks had fallen from the back of the building and come down into my patio,” he said. “A couple of them crushed my metal planters.”

Inspectional services and an engineer are checking the stability of the building.

