Partial building collapse in East Boston leads to evacuations

BOSTON (WHDH) - After part of a building collapsed in East Boston, heavy equipment is on standby waiting to see if the rest will follow.

The partial collapse happened at 4 Winthrop Street around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, sending bricks and debris crashing down.

“There is a collapse zone setup. The building has shifted since we have been here, so there is a fear that the building could come down suddenly,” said Joseph Finn, the Boston Fire Commissioner.

Crews are hoping to take the rest of the building down themselves.

The building was under construction and vacant, but because this is a potentially dangerous situation, 28 people in the surrounded area have evacuated their buildings.

“The whole building shook, then our emergency alarms went off,” explained resident Grace Magoon. “When I went to the back of the building, the water was rushing in so I knew something had been hit.”

Businesses have also been closed.

“I was just stunned when I came around the corner and realized that essentially the side of the building had collapsed,” said business owner Danilo Avalon.

The electricity and gas were both shut off.

For people living there, they’re just grateful it didn’t happen during the week when it would have been much busier in the area.

“Part of the collapsed went into the back portion of our office; a lot of the debris,” said Danilo.

Businesses will be able to reopen once the area is safe.

At this point, it is unclear what caused the partial collapse. Permits are being looked at.

