BOSTON (WHDH) - The front of a building in East Boston collapsed early Wednesday morning, leaving behind a massive hole and bricks littering the street and sidewalk.

Police taped off an area of Webster Street around the vacant building and evacuated residents of adjacent units.

The collapse occurred around 1:15 a.m.

The building is under construction; scaffolding set up for that construction was damaged by falling bricks.

No injuries were reported.

