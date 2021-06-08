(WHDH) — Residents in Massachusetts will have the chance to see a partial solar eclipse on Thursday morning.
The eclipse is slated to begin at 5:07 a.m., with the eclipse reaching its maximum at 5:33 a.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.
The partial solar eclipse is expected to end at 6:32 a.m.
Communities inland will have partially clear skies to view the eclipse, but Southeastern Mass. will be cloudier.
